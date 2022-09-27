YouTube
    Bhopal, Sep 27: Home minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra on Tuesday has instructed the Garba organisers in the state to check for the identity cards of the people who wish to get entry to dance pandals.

    The decision comes when a state minister reportedly claimed that entry to the events should be given after checking the ID card.

    In MP, govt asks Garba organisers to check ID cards for entry to pandals

    Talking to the reporters, Mishra said, "Navratri, the festival of worship of Maa Durga, is the centre of our faith. In a bid to maintain peace and harmony on such a holy occasion, the organisers have been instructed to provide entry in the Garba events only after checking the ID cards."

    In Navratri, the Garba dance is held in the state. The Shardiya Navratri began this year on September 26.

    Women perform Garba on treadmill, but internet is not impressedWomen perform Garba on treadmill, but internet is not impressed

    Mishra also said that everyone can come to offer prayers to the Goddess Durga.

    Earlier this month, MP's culture minister Usha Thakur had said that entry into Garba dance venues during the Navratri should be allowed only after checking ID cards in order to prevent Love Jihad.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 17:25 [IST]
    X