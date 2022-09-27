This Navratri, Mumbaikars get in the groove of ‘Silent Garba’

In MP, govt asks Garba organisers to check ID cards for entry to pandals

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bhopal, Sep 27: Home minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra on Tuesday has instructed the Garba organisers in the state to check for the identity cards of the people who wish to get entry to dance pandals.

The decision comes when a state minister reportedly claimed that entry to the events should be given after checking the ID card.

Talking to the reporters, Mishra said, "Navratri, the festival of worship of Maa Durga, is the centre of our faith. In a bid to maintain peace and harmony on such a holy occasion, the organisers have been instructed to provide entry in the Garba events only after checking the ID cards."

मां दुर्गा की आराधना का पर्व नवरात्रि हमारी आस्था का केंद्र है। ऐसे पावन अवसर पर शांति और सौहार्द का वातावरण बना रहे, इसलिए आयोजनकर्ताओं को गरबा आयोजनों में पहचान पत्र देखकर ही प्रवेश देने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/CFAsejOM7M — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 27, 2022

In Navratri, the Garba dance is held in the state. The Shardiya Navratri began this year on September 26.

Mishra also said that everyone can come to offer prayers to the Goddess Durga.

Earlier this month, MP's culture minister Usha Thakur had said that entry into Garba dance venues during the Navratri should be allowed only after checking ID cards in order to prevent Love Jihad.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 17:25 [IST]