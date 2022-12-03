In Hyderabad, professor arrested, suspended for sexually assaulting foreign student

Hyderabad, Dec 03: A professor at University of Hyderabad was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a foreign student. The incident took place when the professor, Ravi Ranjan, took the student to his house on the pretext of giving her a book.

According to reports, the accused professor allegedly tried to kiss and hug her at his residence on Friday evening. The incident came to light after the accused dropped the student to the university 5 hours after taking her to his home. When her friends found her crying, the student narrated her ordeal and reported the case to the police.

The Hyderabad University has condemned the incident that occurred involving Professor Ravi Ranjan, Dept of Hindi & a student on December 2. ''Based on the criminal complaint and FIR, the Professor is placed under suspension with immediate effect,'' the university said in a statement.

The victim, who is from Thailand, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, against professor Ravi Ranjan, as reported by PTI.

According to the DCP, Gachibowli, the 62-year-old professor of the Hindi department was booked for allegedly outraging the woman's modesty and the case was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation is underway. The woman, a postgraduate student, is not able to communicate in English or Hindi and the services of a translator had been sought to record her statement, they said. Police would proceed further based on her statement.

Meanwhile, university students are protesting against the professor. They raised slogans and demanded strict action from University of Hyderabad.

Story first published: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 17:06 [IST]