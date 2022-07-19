Haryana DSP, probing illegal mining, crushed to death

India

Chandigarh, July 19: In a shocking incident, a deputy superintendent of police probing mining mafia in Haryana was crushed to death when a truck he had signaled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to a halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.

The Haryana Police put out a condolence message on its official Twitter handle.

"DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice," Haryana police tweeted.

...@cmohry — Haryana Police (@police_haryana) July 19, 2022

The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am. An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the driver.

Since 2015, about 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh, officials said. Often, there are run-ins between police and members of the mining mafia.

DSP Singh was recruited as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.