How 'Made-in-India' howitzer gun is here to 'change the game' for Indian Army

In another giant step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, DRDO hands over Akash missile details to MSQAA

India

oi-Prakash KL

The DRDO handed over all technical specifications and related material of the Akash weapon system to the Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency making way for its production.

New Delhi, Dec 05: Paving the way for its production and inching further close to 'Aatmanirbharta', the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over all technical specifications and related materials of the land-forces version of the Akash weapon system to the Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA).

"The handing over was held at Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) which, as a nodal agency, has designed and developed the Akash weapon system. The Technical Specification & Quality Document and the drawing of complete weapon system elements were sealed and handed over by Project Akash to MSQAA as part of AHSP transfer," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army and the industry, terming the AHSP transfer involving missile and multiple ground systems as a landmark event. He exuded confidence that this would go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of services.

The transfer process will enable the roadmap for future missile systems, which are under production, officials say.

Akash is the first state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system which has been with Armed Forces for nearly a decade defending the Indian skies and providing national security. It is inducted by Indian Army and Indian Air Force with order value worth Rs 30,000 crore, which is one of the largest single system orders for indigenous missile system.

Apart from DRDL, a number of other DRDO labs are involved in the development of the system. These include Research Centre Imarat; Electronics & Radar Development Establishment; Research & Development Establishment (Engineers); Integrated Test Range; Armament Research & Development Establishment; High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Vehicles Research Development Establishment. The systems are produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, BEML Limited along with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and other industries partners.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 5, 2022, 17:48 [IST]