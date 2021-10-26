YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 26: Prime Minister Imran Khan while stressing on the need to have good ties with India also rubbed in the recent T-20 victory of his country.

    A report in the Dawn said that Khan stated that India and Pakistan have only one issue and that is Kashmir. This must be resolved in a civilised manner, he said.

    Imran Khan speaks of better ties with India and rubs T-20 World Cup victory

    "We have excellent relations with China, but we have to somehow improve relations with India. I know after the thrashing by the Pakistan team in the cricket match, it is not a very good time to talk about improving relations with India, he also said at the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

    It is all about human rights of the people of Kashmir for self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council 72 years ago. If that right is given to them, we have no other problems and the two countries can live as civilised neighbours, he said. You can imagine the potential, he also added.
    "This is what I want to impress upon the Saudi business community, that circumstances never remain the same. They always change," Khan further added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:15 [IST]
    X