Important to keep momentum to strengthen fight against COVID-19: PM Modi on India's vaccination milestone

India

New Delhi, Dec 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over India's vaccination drive crossing another important milestone. Over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated in India.

In response to a tweet by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister said;

"India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.

And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing. https://t.co/a26Cy65Jv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the total COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore. This has been achieved through 1,32,44,514 sessions.

According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 per cent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of front line workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.