  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Importance of the Darbuk Shyok DBO road in the fight against China

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: India on Thursday made a strong statement conveying that all steps that had been taken to better the bilateral relations with China in the past three decades would be lost if the People's Liberation Army does not disengage and de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

    Importance of the Darbuk Shyok DBO road in the fight against China

    India says that it is quite capable of handling the military to military posture on the LAC, but the economic relationship would be lost if there is no de-escalation.

    The situation remains tense although there has not been any flare up in the border areas since the violent brawl that took place on June 15. However the PLA continues to take an aggressive stand and has enhanced its troops with artillery and military support.

    The Chinese, according to sources are in a battle ready situation at Hotan, Korla, For Gunsa and Kashgar, the source also told OneIndia.

    Also Read:

    However the Indian side too has upped the ante and has near the Karakoram pass deployed T-90 tanks, America M-777 155 mm howitzers and Russian BMP amphibious infantry fighting vehicles. India is also aided by the fact that the Darbuk Shyok DBO road has been completed.

    This would mean that the PLA would suffer casualties India has deployed weaponry at the highest DBO post and all advance landing grounds.

    Meanwhile the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in Leh. Air activity has gone up in the region following the stand off with China along the Line of Actual Control.

    It may be recalled that earlier this week, India had added Apache helicopters, Sukhoi fighters and tanks. The three divisions formed an arc and top sources said that India was in a position to respond to the Chinese.

    The Indian positions at Galwan, Hot Springs, Koyul, Fukche, Murgo, Depsong and Demchok face threats from the Chinese and hence the deployment had been enhanced.

    Meanwhile the Indian agencies have sounded a high alert after it was noticed that China had deployed additional fighter jets, attack choppers and bombers at Hotan, Ngyari and Shigatse.

    More INDO CHINA News

    Read more about:

    indo china

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue