Importance of the Darbuk Shyok DBO road in the fight against China

New Delhi, June 26: India on Thursday made a strong statement conveying that all steps that had been taken to better the bilateral relations with China in the past three decades would be lost if the People's Liberation Army does not disengage and de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

India says that it is quite capable of handling the military to military posture on the LAC, but the economic relationship would be lost if there is no de-escalation.

The situation remains tense although there has not been any flare up in the border areas since the violent brawl that took place on June 15. However the PLA continues to take an aggressive stand and has enhanced its troops with artillery and military support.

The Chinese, according to sources are in a battle ready situation at Hotan, Korla, For Gunsa and Kashgar, the source also told OneIndia.

However the Indian side too has upped the ante and has near the Karakoram pass deployed T-90 tanks, America M-777 155 mm howitzers and Russian BMP amphibious infantry fighting vehicles. India is also aided by the fact that the Darbuk Shyok DBO road has been completed.

This would mean that the PLA would suffer casualties India has deployed weaponry at the highest DBO post and all advance landing grounds.

Meanwhile the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in Leh. Air activity has gone up in the region following the stand off with China along the Line of Actual Control.

It may be recalled that earlier this week, India had added Apache helicopters, Sukhoi fighters and tanks. The three divisions formed an arc and top sources said that India was in a position to respond to the Chinese.

The Indian positions at Galwan, Hot Springs, Koyul, Fukche, Murgo, Depsong and Demchok face threats from the Chinese and hence the deployment had been enhanced.

Meanwhile the Indian agencies have sounded a high alert after it was noticed that China had deployed additional fighter jets, attack choppers and bombers at Hotan, Ngyari and Shigatse.