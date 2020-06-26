Consensus does not mean, disengagement along LAC will happen overnight

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: Despite a mutual consensus to disengage along the Line of Actual Control, the military assessment of the station suggests that the process is going to take a long time.

Be prepared for a long haul and the tricky situation along the LAC is what is taking this long to disengage, an official familiar with the developments told OneIndia. The fact that there is a consensus on disengagement is a good sign, but do not expect a quick fire solution the officer also said.

The disengagement would take place in a phased manner and there are many stand off points. Indian soldiers hold forward positions at Depsang, Gogra Post-Hot Springs, Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Chumar and Demchok. There are military negations on in some areas. The officer cited above said that it is due to this that the disengagement would take place in a phased manner and would also take longer than expected.

However, the Indian Army is prepared for a long haul and has even raised its guard. There is no question of letting down the guard and the Indian Army would remain on a very high state of alert to thwart any move by the Chinese.

Since the violent brawl of June 15, there have been no flare ups. However the situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage with each other both on the diplomatic and military level to diffuse tensions.

The assessment states that the disengagement could take place first n the Gogra Post-Hot Springs and Galwan Valley sectors. However the real problem lies in the Finger Area in Pangong Tso where the Chinese have set up permanent bunkers and observation posts.