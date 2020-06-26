Amidst tensions with China, IAF carries out sorties at Leh: Watch video

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: The Indian Air Force is carrying out sorties in Leh. Air activity has gone up in the region following the stand off with China along the Line of Actual Control.

It may be recalled that earlier this week, India had added Apache helicopters, Sukhoi fighters and tanks. The three divisions formed an arc and top sources said that India was in a position to respond to the Chinese.

The Indian positions at Galwan, Hot Springs, Koyul, Fukche, Murgo, Depsong and Demchok face threats from the Chinese and hence the deployment had been enhanced.

Meanwhile the Indian agencies have sounded a high alert after it was noticed that China had deployed additional fighter jets, attack choppers and bombers at Hotan, Ngyari and Shigatse.

#WATCH Ladakh: Indian Air Force aircraft carrying out sorties in Leh. The air activity has gone up in the region after the stand-off with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) there. pic.twitter.com/6L0Bqn3hTY — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

Both the Indian and Chinese armies have been fully deployed, the air bases activated and the navy has been placed on standby. Sources tell OneIndia that the situation is very tense, although there has been no escalation following the June 15 violent brawl.

In response to the mighty build up by the Chinese, the Indian Army positions too have been beefed up. The Air Force of both countries also continue to keep a surveillance watch on each other, the source cited above said.

On the other hand, the Air Force also moved its critical frontline assets including the Sukhoi 20 MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircraft fleet to the advanced positions where there can fly at a very short notice.

Further the Chinooks helicopters had been deployed in and around the Leh airbase to provide the capability of rapid troops transportation and inter valley troop transfer, in case any situation emerges. The American Apache attack choppers have also been deployed close to the areas where operations by ground troops are taking place at the moment.

With both armies not thinking in terms of disengagement, the situation is very tense.

While there has been a bit of cooling down of the situation, the official cited above said that complete disengagement will take a longer time.