IMD predicts fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal on Aug 19; Heavy rains likely in WB, Odisha

New Delhi, Aug 17: A low-pressure system is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, causing widespread rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal during the weekend, the Met Department said.

The depression is currently active over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh about 20 km southwest of Pendra Road (Chhattisgarhh), 170 km east of Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) and 220 km east of Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).It will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually during next 12 hours.

The coastal and western districts of the state received isolated heavy rain last week owing to a depression in the northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing relief to farmers in the rice-growing districts, which have seen deficient rainfall this monsoon.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is likely over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from Friday to Sunday due to the likely formation of a low-pressure system in the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, the Met office said.

Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain; IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai

The weatherman has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per IMD, rain with Thundershower is also very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places in Coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

Yellow warning has been issued for heavy rainfall for some places in the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 11:54 [IST]