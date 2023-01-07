If it was Khan, you would have called him victim: Vivek Agnihotri slams a journo on Air India incident

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jan 07: Vivek Agnihotri has called out a journalist who raised a question whether the media would have reacted the same way if the accused of urinating on a woman in Air India flight was a Muslim.

Responding to a the journalist, he said that media would have not mentioned the name of accused if he belonged to the minority community and wrote, "The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It's the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Pl think and reflect.

Shankar Mishra is alleged of urinating on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. However, a complaint was filed on January 4 based on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

Dear @sardesairajdeep,

The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It’s the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Pl think and reflect. https://t.co/slo2YXIms6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 6, 2023

The media has named the accused and shamed him by showing his picture.

Mumbai man who urinated on an elderly woman onboard Air India flight arrested

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. The accused was staying at his sister's home in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru. The city police assisted the Delhi Police team in arresting him, a Bengaluru police official said.

According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard AI 102 on November 26, 2022, the inebriated male passenger seated in business class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.

The case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Air India urination incident: Accused father blames victim for blackmailing son, says money was paid

According to the Delhi Police FIR, the accused begged the woman not to lodge a complaint against him, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 14:33 [IST]