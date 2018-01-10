'If Hindu, vote for me, if Muslim vote for Congress', says Rajasthan minister

Jaswant Yadav, the BJP candidate for the Alwar Lok Sabha bypoll, allegedly made a communal remark on Tuesday by saying that Hindus should vote for the BJP and Muslims should vote for the Congress.

A video clip of Rajasthan cabinet minister Jaswant Yadav purportedly asking Hindus to vote for BJP and Muslims for Congress has gone viral on social media.

"When I visited Mewat villages and met members of Meo community, they told me that 'we are willing to vote for you' but not for BJP because BJP is a Hindu party. So I said, if you are Hindu vote for me if you are Muslim then vote for the Congress (candidate)," Jaswant Yadav is purportedly heard saying in the video.

Jaswant Singh Yadav is the Labour and Employment minister in Vasundhara Raje- led Rajasthan Government and BJP's candidate for Alwar Lok Sabha constituency. By-elections are to be held this month in two Lok Sabha constituencies, including Alwar and one Assembly constituency.

Yadav, however, denied the allegations and said the video clips were a Congress conspiracy. Yadav said Congressmen were distorting his videos. "Earlier, when I said that our Prime minister Narendra Modi is the 'best PM', Congress people distorted it and claimed that I was saying Modi was the 'bhrasht (corrupt) PM'," Yadav said.

Recently Rajasthan MLA Banwari Lal Singhal, made a shocking comment in a video posted on Facebook, saying Muslims deliberately produce more children to corner Hindus in their own country. He said if the rise of population of Muslims was unchecked, the country will have a Muslims prime minister, Muslim president and chief ministers in most of the states.

Bansal further said that the when the Muslims rule, Hindus will become second class citizens.

OneIndia News