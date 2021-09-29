'If Congress isn't doing anything, we can't be sitting ducks': TMC attacks grand old party

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kolkata, Sep 29: Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has come down heavily on Congress stating that the grand old party cannot afford to do "armchair" politics to counter the BJP which has expanded its footprints in most parts of the country since 2014.

Stating that the TMC's target is not Congress but the BJP, Banerjee said, "Our fight is not against the Congress or any political party. We need to save India, and for that, it is essential to defeat the BJP. Congress has been in the national opposition space for the last 7 years."

Taking a jibe at Congress, the TMC said it has a presence on the ground and not just on social media sites, he said, "If Congress isn't doing anything, we can't be sitting ducks. Congress needs to get out of the armchair and hit the streets. It can't be done by the comfort of sitting in their homes. We aren't a party that exists only on social media."

Expressing its confidence in putting up a good performance in the forthcoming assembly election in Goa, the TMC General Secretary said, "When TMC starts the unit in Goa, we will definitely expedite things as 3-3.5 months are left (in polls). The party is going to put its entire weight behind Goa unit and we'll ensure that people of Goa see a new dawn in the days to come."

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC on Wednesday even as Mamata Banerjee is aiming to be the face of the opposition against Narendra Modi in 2024 general elections.

"It's a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa," Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, said in a tweet.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 20:05 [IST]