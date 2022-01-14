Ghazipur violence: 27 arrested so far; Opposition up in arms against Yogi govt

IED found at Ghazipur market: Proper recce was done before planting bomb: Delhi cops

New Delhi, Jan 14: A proper recce was done before planting the explosive outside the gate of East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market after an IED was diffused by the bomb disposal squad on Saturday, Delhi Police informed news agency ANI.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of NSG prima facie finds chemical compounds like RDX and Ammonium Nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur, said NSG Director General MA Ganapathy.

An unattended bag containing an IED device was discovered at Ghazipur flower market on Friday morning. As per the Fire officials, they received the information of the suspicious unattended bag which was spotted in the flower market at 10.19 am.

The officials from Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders soon reached the spot and cordoned the area. "We were informed by the Delhi Police about the suspicious object around 11 am. The improvised explosive device (IED) has been destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique. The samples of the IED have been collected and the explosive will be ascertained and informed to the Delhi Police," an NSG officer told PTI.

The incident comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the national capital on January 26.

The security apparatus in the city is on high alert in the run up to the event.

The cops are now checking CCTV footage to identify the accused, say Delhi Police.

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 18:55 [IST]