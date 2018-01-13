IBPS CRP PO/MT Phase VII 2017 interview call letter released, here is how to download

The IBPS CRP PO/MT Phase VII 2017 interview call letter has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those who have cleared the main examination can download their respective letters from the website itself by February 5. The mains was conducted on November 26, 2017. The prelims was conducted on October 7, October 8, October 14 and October 15, 2017. Through the recruitment 3562 vacancies will be filled. The call letter is available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS CRP PO/MT Phase VII 2017 interview call letter:

Go to ibps.in

Clcik on 'Click here to download your interview call letter for CRP for PO/MT Phase VII'

Enter required details

Click to log in

View your call letter

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News