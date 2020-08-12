IAF objects to ‘negative portrayal’ of work culture in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has objected to the portrayal of its work culture in the movie "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", which is scheduled for a release on Netflix today.

The letter written by the IAF and accessed by ANI, read, "In the aim to glorify the screen character of ''Ex-Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena'', M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF."

It added IAF as a service has always ensured the organisation is gender neutral and provided equal opportunities to male and women personnel.

"However, the production house has not deleted the scenes but had proposed a media plan in the run up to the release and inserting a disclaimer in the movie," the letter said, adding IAF considers these measures inadequate.

The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Starring Jahnvi Kapoor, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and Angad Bedi, "Gunjan Saxena" will start streaming on Netflix from August 12.