IAF dropped this bomb here: Pakistan instigates ahead of Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 08: In a clear attempt to instigate the Sikhs, Pakistan has put up a banner in the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara premises that speaks about a bomb that the Indian Air Force dropped in 1971.

"Indian Air Force dropped this bomb during 1971 at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Sri Kartarpur Sahib with an aim to destroy it. However this evil design could not be materialised due to the blessing of WAHEGURU JI (Almighty ALLAH) The Said Bomb landed into Sri Khoo Sahib. (Sacred Well) and this Darbar Sahib remained unheart.It is pertinent to mention that This is the same sacred well From where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji used to get water to irrigate his fields," the banner read. The banner is titled Miracle of Waheguru Ji.

This is the second time in as many days, Pakistan has tried to provoke India. India had raised concerns over the video relating to the Kartarpur corridor in which pictures of slain Khalistan leaders were displayed in the background. India said that it hoped that Pakistan would not show that they support such things which are anti-India in nature.

After the official video was released, Pakistan then changed the same. It released another version on Twitter. The video featured the posters of Jarnail Singh, Bhindranwale, Amrik Singh Khalsa and Major General (Dismissed) Shabeg Singh. It may be recalled that these persons were killed during Operation Blue Star in June 1984.

The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side will take place on November 8, while in Pakistan it would be on November 9 2019. India and Pakistan had agreed on opening the Kartarpur corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. He had spend the last 18 years of his life at Kartarpur, which is a few kilometres away from the International Border with India.