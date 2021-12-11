IAF chopper crash: Lone survivor Varun Singh's condition 'critical'; father says he's a fighter

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 11: The lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash, Group Captain Varun Singh's condition is critical but stable. He is the only survivor in the December 8 chopper crash in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 others lost their lives.

His health may be "fluctuating", but he will win the battle and come out as he is a "fighter", his father said on Saturday.

Group Captain Varun Singh, a decorated officer, was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

"There is so much of fluctuation that how (my son is) cannot be defined," Varun Singh's father Colonel K P Singh (retired), who lives in Bhopal told PTI.

He said his son's health is being monitored every hour. "In the hourly monitoring, there are rises and falls. You cannot say. Everyone is discussing. We are in the best hands. He is in the best hands, rather," the retired Army officer, who hung up his boots some ten years ago, said.

"The best medical facility, the best experts are treating him. Prayer of the whole country is there. I am emotionally moved as a lot of people who don't know him or are retired or serving have come to meet. Even ladies are coming saying they want to see him (Varun). That is the kind of love and affection one has got," he proudly said.

"He will come out victorious. He is a fighter. He will come out...He will come out," Singh said.

The Group Captain was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical last year.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 18:26 [IST]