I will break your legs: SFI issues threat to principal in presence of cops in Kerala

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 01: A video of members of the left-wing Students Federation of India(SFI) issuing death threats to a college principal in the presence of police officials in Kerala has gone viral.

Reports said that five SFI goons led by Thrissur district secretary Hassan Mubarak barged into the principal's room and threatened Dr. P Dileep with physical harm. Dileep is the acting principal of the school.

Hassan is heard saying in the video, 'I will break your legs if you continue hooliganism against the students here. I am warning you, it will not be like what you have been doing against the students so far. It will completely be a new game that you will witness from tomorrow. I will show you what I can when you step out of the campus.'

Kerala police issue look out notice against 8 SFI members

The threats went on for five minutes even as two police officials including a sub-inspector stood as mute spectators during the incident.

The SFI has alleged that Dileep had manhandled a student for wearing a cap to college. The organisation also claimed that the unnamed student was wearing the cap on the recommendation of doctors for a certain condition and the principal had refused to entertain him.

The SFI also said when the student refused to take off the cap, the principal assaulted him. The incident took place at the Maharajas Technological Institute. Many teachers were also present.

After the video went viral on the social media, a case was registered under bailable charges. They were booked for unlawful assembly and voluntary obstruction in the path of a public servant.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 14:17 [IST]