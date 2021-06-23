I did not give up: Bengaluru resident explains her fight against COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has directly or indirectly impacted many lives in the country. The unsung heroes of the nation are being thanked in different ways. However, there are several others, who lived in the dark side of the pandemic came to light.

Speaking to OneIndia, Harshitha Gowda, a resident of Bengaluru, expressed her dark side after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and how she fought the deadly virus.

"I slowly felt uneasy and had began to have fever symptoms. I began to take Dolo 650 for the fever which did not help and that is when I realised that I do not want to take any chances and decided to get myself tested," Harshitha said.

"My with results testing positive for COVID-19, my family was well aware of the situation and they were brave enough not to panic and handle the situation in a right way," she said.

"They wanted me to follow the given protocols and isolate myself until I tested negative," she added.

Harshitha further went on to explain about how she overcame the deadly virus. "I was calm and composed. I was focused on what needs to be done next. I started with the prescribed medicines as soon as I got to know about the results," she said.

By regularly taking the prescribed medicines and undergoing all the required protocols, Harshitha finally made her way out from the jaws of death. She also said that early testing and starting with medicines made less impact of COVID-19.

"It is of course important not to panic and follow the protocols as well as your healthcare provider's advice. I had and have the support of my family, friends and doctors," Harshitha colcluded.

On Wednesday (June 23), India reported as many as 50,848 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to over 30 million. The death toll also climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities. The active COVID-19 cases in the country further declined to 6, 43,194 and now accounted for 2.14 percent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has improved to 96.56 per cent.

