I&B Ministry Twitter account hacked for brief period, name changed to Elon Musk

    New Delhi, Jan 12: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry's official twitter account "very briefly compromised, on Wednesday, January 12. The hackers renamed the account as 'Elon Musk' and started tweeting "great job". However, the account has been restored.

    It may be recalled that, exactly a month ago, on Dec 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it. The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

    The tweet, after Modi's personal handle was hacked, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up. The future has come today, it said.

