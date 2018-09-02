  • search

‘I am Karunanidhi’s son, will do what I say’: MK Alagiri on Sep 5 rally

    Chennai, Sep 2: Expelled DMK leader and M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri on Sunday hinted that he may go ahead with his September 5 Chennai rally which is expected to be a show of strength by him. Alagiri is elder brother of MK Stalin, who was recently DMK president.

    When asked about the upcoming rally, Alagiri today (September 2) said, "I am son of Karunanidhi. I do what I say."

    File photo of MK Alagiri

    After Karunanidhi's death on August 7 in Kauvery Hospital, Alagiri had made a controversial claim that his father's true loyalists are by his side. Recently, he had threatened with "consequences" should Stalin ignore his entreaties to be accepted back into the party.

    Karunanidhi had expelled MK Alagiri and his supporters from the party in 2014 at the height of his fight with his Stalin over establishing supremacy in the party.

    Alagiri on Thursday said he was ready to accept the leadership of his younger brother, Stalin, if he was readmitted into the party fold.

    DMK had brushed aside MK Alagiri's latest claims. The political battle between the brothers got more intense after Alagiri, on August 13, claimed, "All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."

    Amid threats from Alagiri, Stalin, the third son of Karunanidhi, took over the position at a General Council meeting held on Tuesday (August 25) in Chennai. In an apparent dig at Alagiri, Stalin said that he has a sister but, no brother.

    Alagiri claimed if he was not re-admitted into the DMK, the party leaders would again face similar defeat in coming Lok Sabha elections like in the last Parliament and assembly polls. "The same situation will continue."

    DMK had drawn a blank in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, with the AIADMK sweeping 37 of the 39 seats. It suffered back-to-back defeats in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls in 2011 and 2016.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
