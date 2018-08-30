DMK war: Alagiri makes a U turn, says ready to accept MK Stalin as his leader

Chennai, Aug 30: Expelled DMK leader and former Union minister M K Alagiri on Thursday said he is ready to accept party president MK Stalin as his leader if the party takes him back.

"We are ready to join with them (DMK), he (MK Stalin) is not ready to accept us," Alagiri said while speaking to reporters in Madurai.

Alagiri, who was ousted from the DMK in March 2014 for slanderous attacks on senior party members and anti-party activities, had threatened the DMK to "face consequences" unless he was readmitted to the party. Alagiri had been alleging that Stalin has not been able to take the party to success in the recent past.

The political battle between the brothers got more intense after Alagiri on 13 August claimed, "All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side and are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers; that is all I am willing to say now."

Amid threats from Alagiri, Stalin the third son of Karunanidhi, took over the position at a General Council meeting held on Tuesday in Chennai. In an apparent dig at Alagiri, Stalin said that he has a sister but, no brother.