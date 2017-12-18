Congress accepts verdict of the people, says Rahul Gandhi on election results

Gujarat Assembly polls : Congress President Rahul Gandhi congratulates Modi | Oneindia News

The Congress and its new president, Rahul Gandhi on Monday congratulated BJP for its victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, ''The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me.''

''My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress's greatest strength is its decency and courage,'' further tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has retained Gujarat, winning fewer seats than in 2012, and wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.

OneIndia News