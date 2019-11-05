How Toxic smog in Delhi has hit tourism industry?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Nov 05: It was around the same time last year that Delhi was coping with alarmingly high levels of toxic substances in the air. Though the air quality on Monday was much better in comparison to Sunday, with Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the Odd-even scheme exercise on the first day was "successful", but it has not only affected daily lives normal life but the impact stretches far beyond the boundaries of the National Capital Region.

With the national capital fast becoming a hotspot of pollution, it has drawn international attention. Foreign and domestic tourists are cancelling or cutting short their stay in Delhi as hazardous smog envelops the capital.

The city is seen as one of the most polluted ones in the world with foreign tourists thinking twice before landing into the city.

Pollution crisis in India: Before you breathe, check out air quality index of your city today

Usually, November and December are the peak months for foreign travellers to visit India, as majority of them opt for the Golden Triangle tourist circuit - Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur. Delhi airport also witnesses very heavy traffic in the country, owing to its efficient connectivity.

However, the rising pollution levels will keep foreigners away, as they are too particular about weather and climate, including their safety. Not only them, even the domestic tourists are avoiding Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhiites also appear to be moving out of the city preferring to nearby hill stations and other cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai not affected by severe deterioration in air quality.

Along with the tourism, the transportation linked to the tourism, will also take a hit if investment and tourists traffic gets a setback.

A challenge for airliners:

Thick fog during winters has been forcing airlines to cancel and delay flights in Delhi for years, but an alarmingly high level of air pollution has emerged as a new challenge for air-carriers and the airport operator.

As many as 37 flights were diverted on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by high concentration of smog in and around the Delhi airport. The air quality and visibility have marginally improved on Monday, but aviation experts see flight diversion a major cause for concern as it inconveniences thousands of passengers in just a few hours.