Delhi’s air quality improves from 'very poor' to 'poor'

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 15: Delhiites on Tuesday heaved a little sigh of relief and breathed easy as the air quality improved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 221.

Along with Delhi, the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) also improved slightly. Gurugram's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 162. However, Noida continued to reel under 'very poor' quality air as the AQI of the city stood at 302.

The AQI data is gathered by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

'Poor' but safe enough to lift GRAP Stage III

Following the improvement in the overall air quality of the Delhi-NCR seen in the past few days, the sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a review meeting on Monday, according to ANI.

The sub-committee reviewed the situation and took call on the actions under Stage III of GRAP which was in place in the entire National Capital Region from October 29.

The Commission noted that forecasts not indicating any steep degradation in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR in the next few days with AQI likely to stay in the 'Poor' category. It advised relaxing the restrictions and further rolling back Stage III of the GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

However, actions under Stages I to Stage II of the GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the 'severe' category.

(With input from ANI)

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 11:23 [IST]