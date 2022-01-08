How to Get Covid Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp? Save this Number and Send Message

Covid 19-pills: Who should and shouldn't take it? Know all about it

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 8: Carrying your Covid-19 vaccination certificate has become mandatory for accessing public places especially when the cases of coronavirus have dramatically increased in India in the last 10 days.

In many states, citizens are allowed to enter malls, complexes and cinema halls only if they produce their proofs of vaccination.

Although the decision to allow only fully vaccinated is taken in the best interest of people, there are times when people might forget to carry their vaccination certificates. However, not many are aware of the fact that they can have their vaccination certificate on WhatsApp.

Apart from downloading certificates from Aarogya Setu app, people can get their vaccination certificate directly on their WhatsApp number by just following a few steps.

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp allows people to download the certificate. This app was launched in March 2020 to address Covid-19 related queries and to prevent misinformation around the pandemic.

However, netizens can also download vaccination certificates through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot.

Step Up Step Guide to Download Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp

1: Save this number in your contact - 9013151515

2: Type Covid Certificate and send message to the above number on WhatsApp

3: Once sending the message, you will an OTP from Cowin.

4: You will receive 6 digit OTP which you have to send it to - 9013151515 - within 3 minutes.

5: Type 1 to download the certificate.

Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 18:39 [IST]