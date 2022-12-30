How the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway will protect India from Pakistan, China

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway can safeguard India from both Pakistan and China.

Likely to open in January, Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari had recently shared some breathtaking images of the 1,350 kilometre long expressway which will cut travel time between Delhi and Mumbai to 12 hours.

In addition to this the expressway will be a major cornerstone in the country's strategic security. At least 55 places will be built in such a way that fighter jets can land and take off and this would be used at the time of an emergency.

All these stretches are being built between Sohna's Alipur and Mumbai. Between Alipur and Mumbai there are 10 stretches on the 269 kilometre long expressway. Here fighter and other aircraft can land and take off. The stretch of land is ready for use and it may be inaugurated in January.

Reports said that the expressway can be used in time of a war with Pakistan and China.

The maximum speed limit of this expressway would be 120 kilometres per hour.

The expressway will also cut show the travel time between Gurgaon and Hausa to 2.5 hours from the existing 5 hours. The travel time between Delhi and Jaipur too would come down by half.

The 1971 war:

In the year 1971, Pakistan's fighter jets had reached near Agra, but were chased back by the IAF fighters. Since it was flat that the country should have emergency roads where armed forces can operate fighter jets in Agra, Gurugram, Gwalior and Delhi. This would further help in fighting the enemy although the IAF has strategically located bases.

The runway of a fighter plane should be completely flat and straight and hence the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is suitable for this task. The runway should have a length of 3 kilometres and a width of 20 metres. It also needs portable lighting systems. The Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway is being built in such a way that it would have several such stretches along the road which in turn would help the armed forces both on the eastern and western front.

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2022, 10:07 [IST]