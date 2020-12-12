Don't allow 'anti-social' elements to use your platform: Agriculture Minister to protesting farmers

If govt wants to talks to farmers it should convey that formally: Rakesh Tikait

How many sacrifices will farmers have to make to get farm laws repealed: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 12: In what comes as a recent development, the Congress on Saturday cited a media report to claim that 11 farmers had died in the last 17 days while protesting against the new agri laws, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi asking how many more sacrifices will farmers have to make to get the legislations repealed.

As many as five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers are protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks. But, the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "How many more sacrifices will the farmers have to make to get the agri laws repealed?"

Farmers' Protest: Kapil Sibal slams Centre, says PM Modi never listens to farmers' grievances

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that despite the "martyrdom of 11 farmer brothers in the last 17 days, the Modi government is not relenting".

"They (government) are still standing with their 'money providers' not with 'annadaatas' (food providers)," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

"The country wants to know -- 'Is Rajdharma (constitutional responsibility) bigger or Rajhat' (stubbornness)?" Surjewala asked, tagging the media report that Gandhi also cited.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.