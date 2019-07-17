How Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted, sold to ISI and then framed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 17: Ahead of the crucial verdict at the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav, it would be pertinent to note that he had been abducted and sold to the ISI in Pakistan.

The manner in which the entire operation was carried out it becomes clear that Pakistan had managed this entire episode in a bid to frame him.

While government sources confirm that Jadhav was abducted, sold to the ISI and then framed, an activist from Balochistan too had made a similar claim over a year back.

While the ISI and Pakistan Army oversaw this entire operation, it was undertaken by operatives of the Lashkar-e-Khorasan and Jaish al Adl. Both are proxies of the ISI.

The Baloch activist, Mehram Sarjov had said that Jadhav had not entered Pakistan voluntarily. In fact he was sold to the ISI by the terrorist group. The allegation by Pakistan that Jadhav was an Indian spy involved in terrorism and espionage is false. In fact a trap was laid to kidnap him from Iran and then take him to Pakistan, he also said.

Jadhav was approached by some persons with a business offer. After he hurriedly agreed, he travelled to the Iran border town of Saravan in a rented car. A Baloch separatist boarded the car following which Jadhav was trapped and taken to Pakistan, Sarjov also said.

The Lashkar-e-Khorasan which specialises in abducting foreign nations took Jadhav to an undisclosed location in Zamaran and kept him there for three weeks. A deal was struck and Jadhav was sold to the ISI, he also said.