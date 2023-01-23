How INS Vagir, India's fifth Scorpene class submarine, will give the Navy an edge

In a truly watershed movement, Indian Navy opens doors of its elite forces for women

New Delhi, Jan 23: Amid China's looming presence in the Indian Ocean, Indian Navy commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine Vagir on Monday. With the induction of INS Vagir, the Indian Navy will have a force of 16 conventional and one nuclear submarine. Indigenously built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai in collaboration with Naval Group, France, INS Vagir is the fifth of the submarines in the Kalvari class to be inducted into the Indian navy.

Glorious Past and Inception

The erstwhile Vagir was commissioned on 01 Nov 1973 and undertook numerous operational missions including deterrent patrols. The submarine was decommissioned on 07 Jan 2001 after serving the nation for about three decades.

Launched and named 'Vagir' on 12 Nov 20, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date. She undertook her maiden sea sortie in Feb 22, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned.

The submarine was delivered to Indian Navy by M/s MDL on 20 Dec 22.

Vagir - Ferocious Fifth

Vagir will boost the Indian Navy's capability to further India's maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions.

Vagir - Sand Shark

The Sand Shark represents 'Stealth and Fearlessness', two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.

The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder's Navy, as also reflects MDL's capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.