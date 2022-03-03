How a call between PM Modi-President Putin led to evacuation of more Indians from Ukraine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and discussed the situation in Ukraine. Several 1,000 students are stranded in Kharkiv which is virtually under the control of Russia today.

The call between the two leaders was an important one and following this the girl students were sent to the Ukraine border by train. The journey lasted 20 hours and was undertaken with the help of the Russians.

During the call, both leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas, read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, India has abstained from voting against Russia at the United Nations General Assembly where a resolution demanded that Russia stop military action in Ukraine. The resolution was passed with 141 backing it and 35 abstentions and five voting against it.

"We demand safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students, who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zones this remains our foremost priority," a statement by India's Ambassador to the UN T S Tirumurti read.

India has opened all possible channels to ensure the evacuation of its nationals from the war hit Ukraine. Over the past couple of days there have been several back-channel talks with the Russians who are now helping with the evacuation.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:37 [IST]