G-20 communique set to state that today's era \"must not be of war\", echoing PM Modi's words to President Putin

Hours after Modi-Sunak meet, UK gives go-ahead for 3,000 visas for Indian nationals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 16: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead to a scheme which offers visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

This scheme would provide 18-30 year old degree-educated Indian nationals a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in a professional and cultural exchange, 10 Downing Street said. This reciprocal route would open in early 2023.

"India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed last year," Sunak's office said in a statement.

PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali

This came hours after a brief meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. This was the first meeting of the two leaders since Sunak assumed office last month.

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali," a tweet by PM Modi's office read.

Indo-Pacific is increasingly crucial for our security and our prosperity. It is teeming with dynamic and fast-growing economies, and the next decade will be defined by what happens in this region," a statement by Sunak read.

"I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India's brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer - and vice-versa making our economies and societies richer," Sunak also said.

The UK is currently negotiating a trade deal with India. If agreed upon it will be the first of its kind deal India has made with a European country. The trade deal would build on the UK-India trading relationship which is already worth £24 billion. It will allow the UK to seize the opportunities presented by India's growing economy.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 8:20 [IST]