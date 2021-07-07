Hizbul narco terror: NIA arrests key accused from Amritsar

New Delhi, July 07: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a narcotics trafficker of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The accused has been identified as Gurjant Singh a resident of Amritsar.

Following the arrest of Hilal Ahmed and seizure of Rs 29 lakh from his possession a case was registered in Amritsar. Hilal was an overground worker and a close associate of Riyaz Naikoo, the then commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir.

The NIA said that Hilal had gone to Amritsar to collect funds that were from the proceeds of narcotics sale. The funds were being used to further terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA said that Singh is a drug trafficker and would illegally purchase drugs from one Bikramjit Singh and later selling it locally. The proceeds collected from the sale of such heroin were sent to Kashmir and Pakistan through hawala, the NIA also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 9:53 [IST]