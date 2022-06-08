YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Himanta Biswa Sarma announces cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Jun 08: Two more BJP MLAs will be inducted as ministers as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the first cabinet expansion of his government on Wednesday, nearly a month after completing one year in power.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Himanta Biswa Sarma

    The two new faces are chief minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, the MLA of Nalbari, and Haflong MLA Nandita Gorlosa, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a statement.

    ''The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 3 pm on Thursday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra auditorium,'' Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Majuli.

    Sarma took over as the chief minister of Assam in May last year as BJP returned to power in the assembly elections for the second consecutive term.

    Comments

    More HIMANTA BISWA SARMA News  

    Read more about:

    himanta biswa sarma assam

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X