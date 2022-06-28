ONGC chopper with 9 on board makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea; all rescued

First batch of Apache helicopters arrive; Why AH-64E were preferred over Russian Mi-28N

New Delhi, Jun 28: A helicopter carrying 7 passengers and 2 pilots made an emergency landing in Arabian Sea near ONGC rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High.

''All nine survivors rescued. Four survivors picked by OSV Malviya 16, one by boat of Sagar Kiran oil rig & two each by Indian Navy ALH & Seaking helicopters. Four critical survivors being evacuated to Juhu by Navy helicopters for management at ONGC hospital,'' PRO Defence Mumbai said.

Taking to Twitter, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) said that so far nine people have been rescued and a rescue operation is presently underway.

A series of tweets shared by the ONGC mentioned that 4 persons have been rescued by the ONGC vessel Malviya-16, while the fifth person has been rescued by an ONGC rig Sagar Kiran rescue boat.

Six persons have been rescued so far. https://t.co/iBVPTkgDJQ — Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (@ONGC_) June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard said that the ONGC helicopter ditched 60NM west of Mumbai at sea in close proximity to oil rig Sagar Kiran.

''Coast Guard Aircraft dropped life rafts for survivors. International safety net activated by MRCC. Coast Guard coordinating with Indian Navy & ONGC for mobilisation of rescue effort. OSV Malviya 16 diverted by MRCC Mumbai to join rescue operations picks up five survivors,''it said.

The helicopter, which had six ONGC personnel onboard, and one belonging to a contractor working for the company, was forced to land using the floaters that are attached to such coppers that carry personnel and material from shore to offshore installations.

The circumstances that led to the emergency landing were not immediately clear. ONGC has several rigs and installations in the Arabia Sea that are used to produce oil and gas from reservoirs lying below the sea bed.