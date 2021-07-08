Health Minister announces Rs 23,123 crore emergency package to fight Covid-19

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 08: New Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced Rs 23,123 crore emergency package to fight Covid-19, after the first meeting of the new Union cabinet that took place on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Mandaviya said "Rs 23,000 crores package to be given to deal with the problems that occurred in the second wave of COVID. It will be used jointly by the Central and state governments."

"We have to collectively fight against COVID. The limitation period is maximum (9 months). We have to get it done quickly. State governments will have to do it quickly. Our duty is to help the state in every possible way," he added.

"Pediatric care centers will be formed in 736 districts 20,000 ICU beds will be created under the COVID relief fund," he said.