India has fearless, decisive government today: President Murmu in Parliament

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: President Draupadi Murmu urged the citizens to build an Indian that is Atmanirbhar or self-reliant.

The Budget will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Wednesday. This is the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024, Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the joint session of Parliament ahead of the budget session, Murmu said "we have to build a nation, which not only embraces its glorious past, but also encompasses every golden aspect of modernity."

"We have to build a Bharat, which is self-reliant and also able to fulfill its humanitarian obligations. India which has no poverty and where the middle class is also prosperous. India whose youth and women power will be at the forefront to give direction to the society and the nation, and whose youth are well ahead of time. India whose diversity is even more vivid and whose unity becomes even more unshakeable," President Draupadi Murmu.

"India which once looked at others for solutions to most of its problems, is today emerging as a provider of solutions for the issues faced by the world. In these years, basic facilities have been made available to a large segment of the population who had waited for these for decades.The long felt urge to be rid of the scourge of mega scams and corruption in government schemes is now being realised. Today the debate is no longer about policy paralysis, instead India is being recognized for her rapid development and the far-sightedness of her decisions," Murmu said.

"That is why, we have now become the fifth largest economy in the world, up from the 10th spot. This is the foundation which elevates the self-confidence for building a developed Bharat in the next 25 years," she added.

"Today, we have a stable, fearless and decisive government in India that is working towards realising the big dreams," Murmu said.

Listing out government initiatives, Murmu said "from abrogating Article 370 in J&K to abolishing Triple Talaq, my government has taken major decisions."

"From surgical strike to strict action against terrorism, giving strong reply on LoC and LAC, to abrogating Article 370 in J&K and abolishing Triple Talaq, the government has taken decisive decisions in favour of its citizens," she said.

"My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of my government's efforts in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100% population or are very close to that target," she added.

"About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this," President told the joint session.

"The benefit of a stable and decisive govt is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it," Murmu said.

"Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my govt took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," the President said.