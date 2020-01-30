  • search
    Have any symptoms of coronavirus? Now, 24X7 helpline number set up for your aid

    New Delhi, Jan 30: As death toll death toll due to Coronavirus outbreak in China has touched 170, with more than 7,711 cases reported within the country, the Indian government has set up a 24X7 helpline number to attend to queries about the novel coronavirus (nCov) as number of cases rose across the world.

    The Union ministry of health tweeted,''A 24X7 call centre is active for responding to queries on ncov2020. Anyone seeking information can call on the number 011-23978046.''

    2019-nCoV: Death toll touches 170 in China; over 7,711 infected cases

    ''If you seek any help, you may call to know details about District and State surveillance officers and in case any clinical query connect with Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Officer,'' the tweet read.

    The call centre will direct suspected cases to experts in their area and will also monitor details of passengers provided by the ministry of external affairs.

    Symptoms of Coronavirus:

    It is similar to any other upper-respiratory infection, that includes:

    • Runny nose,
    • sneezing,
    • coughing,
    • exacerbated asthma,
    • sore throat and
    • sometimes a fever.

    In most cases, you won't know whether you have a coronavirus or a common cold. In advanced cases, the patient can have very serious complications, which can lead to death, such as Severe pneumonia, Renal (Kidney) failure.

