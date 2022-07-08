Haryana BJP's IT cell in-charge removed for controversial tweets

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, July 08: The BJP on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for his arrest over an old tweet allegedly against the Islam.

A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online.

"The BJP has sacked yet another 'fringe element'. But instead of this eyewash, will these 'hate minions' be arrested?" Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted.

"Hello @DGPHaryana @DelhiPolice If Zubair can be arrested for his 2018 tweet, then why not Arun yadav ?" tweeted Shaikh Sadeque, president of the Tipu Sultan Party.

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested in Delhi on June 27 over a 2018 tweet. The police later added more charges against him, including violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

On July 2, the police added an extra charge against Mr Zubair under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, and he was kept in custody for 14 more days. On July 4, another case was filed in Uttar Pradesh against him for calling three hate-accused Hindu hardliners "hatemongers".

He was sent to 14 more days in custody on Thursday.

Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 1:19 [IST]