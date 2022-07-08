YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana BJP's IT cell in-charge removed for controversial tweets

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, July 08: The BJP on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for his arrest over an old tweet allegedly against the Islam.

    A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

    Image credit: @beingarun28
    Image credit: @beingarun28

    Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online.

    "The BJP has sacked yet another 'fringe element'. But instead of this eyewash, will these 'hate minions' be arrested?" Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted.

    "Hello @DGPHaryana @DelhiPolice If Zubair can be arrested for his 2018 tweet, then why not Arun yadav ?" tweeted Shaikh Sadeque, president of the Tipu Sultan Party.

    Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested in Delhi on June 27 over a 2018 tweet. The police later added more charges against him, including violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

    On July 2, the police added an extra charge against Mr Zubair under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, and he was kept in custody for 14 more days. On July 4, another case was filed in Uttar Pradesh against him for calling three hate-accused Hindu hardliners "hatemongers".

    He was sent to 14 more days in custody on Thursday.

    Comments

    More HARYANA News  

    Read more about:

    haryana

    Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 1:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X