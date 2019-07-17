  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Harish Salve, the lawyer who charged Re 1 to save Kulbhushan Jadhav

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 17: For India it was a major victory, when the International Court of Justice suspended the death sentence awarded by a Pakistan military court to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    While, it is a major diplomatic victory for India, one must also know that the arguments for India were advanced by senior counsel, Harish Salve. For Salve and his team the first victory was the ICJ had stayed the sentence in 2017.

    Harish Salve, the lawyer who charged Re 1 to save Kulbhushan Jadhav
    Kulbhushan Jadhav and Harish Salve

    What is interesting is that Salve, who is one of India's top lawyers charged just Re 1 for the case.

    ICJ rules in India's favour 15 votes to 1, suspends death sentence awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Salve who is known to charge a high fee for the cases he argues only charged Re 1 for the case before the ICJ. "Not fair. Harish Salve has charged us Rs.1- as his fee for this case (sic)," External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj had said in a tweet.

    The external affairs minister was responding to a twitter user who claimed that any good Indian lawyer would have done the same and with much less expenses than Harish Salve.

    Sources say that it was Salve who voluntarily offered to charge just Rs 1 to argue India's case on behalf of Jadhav. It was in true national spirit and keeping in mind the sentiments of the entire nation that Salve decided to charge that fee to the government of India. He is a true patriot, the source also added.

    Salve, it may be recalled had also successfully argued at the ICJ against a bid by Marshall Islands to sue India for violating the nuclear disarmament obligations.

    More KULBHUSHAN JADHAV News

    Read more about:

    kulbhushan jadhav international court of justice harish salve

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 19:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue