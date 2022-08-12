Har Ghar Tiranga: India post sells over 1 crore national flags in 10 days

New Delhi, Aug 12: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by the government to mark 75 years o fIndia's Independence seems to be getting an overwhelming response with more than 1 crore national flags being sold within a short span of just ten days.

"Department of Posts (DoP) with its omnipresent network of 1.5 lakh post offices, has taken the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme to every citizen of the country. Within a short span of 10 days, India Post has sold more than 1 crore national flags, through post offices as well as online, to citizens," informed the Ministry of Communications on Thursday.

These Flags have been sold by the department at a price of Rs 25.

"For online sale, the Department has provided free doorstep delivery to any address across the country; more than 1.75 lakh flags have been purchased online by the citizens through the ePost Office facility. The postal department is selling the tricolour for Rs 25 apiece," the ministry said.

It said that 4.2 lakh strong Postal employees across the country have enthusiastically propagated the message of "Har Ghar Tiranga" in cities, towns and villages, in border areas, in LWE Districts, and in mountainous and Tribal areas.

"Through Prabhat Pheris, Bike Rally and Choupals sabhas, India Post has taken the message of "Har Ghar Tiranga" to every section of the society. Social Media tools like Twitter and Facebook have also been extensively used for spreading the message of the programme among digitally connected citizens," it said.

The sale of the National Flag through Post Offices is open till 15 August 2022.

"Citizens can walk in, to the nearest Post Offices or visit the e-post office (epostoffice.gov.in) and obtain their National Flag and become a part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. Citizens can also take a selfie with the Flag and upload it on www.harghartiranga.com and register their participation in the largest celebration of New India," it added.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture, and achievements.

Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 10:32 [IST]