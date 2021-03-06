Happy Women's Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp status to share on this day

Modi signs off from social media as women achievers take over his account for the day

New Delhi, Mar 06: International Women's Day 2021 is celebrated across the world on March 8 celebrating the strength and achievements of women. However, this year's women's day is totally different keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first International Women's Day was celebrated in 1911 as a result of the International Conference of Working Women.

Today, however, it is celebrated across the world celebrating the achievements of women in social, economic, cultural and other fields.

This year the theme for Women's Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.".

Here are some of the best wishes, quotes and images to share on the International Women's Day:

A strong woman draws inspiration from herself and fights every war bravely. Celebrating the valor of females. Happy Women's Day!!

A smart woman learns from her failure, smiles during her lows and grows stronger when faced with challenges. You are one of them. Happy Women's Day!

"No other creature in the universe is as good and beautiful as women. You deserve the utmost love and respect. Happy Women's Day"

She is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever. She is a woman, she is 'You' Happy Women's Day!!

"A very happy Women's Day to a brave and bold women who would never accept defeat."