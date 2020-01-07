Hanging of convicts will restore faith of women in law: Nirbhaya's mother

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 07: A Delhi Court on Monday, 7 January, said all the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will be hanged at 7 am on 22 January.

Speaking to media, Nirbhaya's mother said,'' The order (on death warrant) will restore faith of women in law.''

Nirbhaya's convicts to be hanged till death on 22nd January at 7 am: Delhi court

The court has given fourteen days for the convicts to exercise their legal remedies.

The convicts' lawyer AP Singh said, "We will file a curative petition in Supreme Court," ANI reported.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so," according to PTI.