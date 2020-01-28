  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Coimbatore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Half kg human hair, shampoo packets removed from 13-year-old girl's stomach in Tamil Nadu

    By
    |

    Coimbatore, Jan 28: In yet another shocking incident, a city hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore removed more than half kg of human hair and several empty shampoo packets from a 13-year-old girl's stomach on Monday.

    The girl, who is student of Class 7, was admitted to VGM Hospital in Coimbatore after she complained of frequent stomach pains for the past few months.

    Half kg human hair, shampoo packets removed from 13-year-old girls stomach in Tamil Nadu

    During a scan, doctors found a ball-like object in her stomach and then, the doctor decided to remove it by endoscopy, hospital chairman V G Mohanprasad said.

    But when the Surgeon Gokul Kripashankar along with his team failed to remove the foreign particles via endoscopy, they decided to conduct the surgery and successfully extracted the hair and the empty shampoo packets from her stomach.

    WATCH: Hungry snake swallows itself in stomach-churning video

    The girl had reportedly started to consume the objects after being upset due to the death of a close relative, which accumulated in the stomach and caused frequent pain.

    Meanwhile, as per the doctors, the girl has recovered fully and is normal.

    More COIMBATORE News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu coimbatore stomach

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X