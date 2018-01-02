Gujarat: After Nitin Patel, Rupani's fisheries minister expresses displeasure over portfolio

Purshottam Solanki, the fisheries minister in Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's Cabinet has expressed his displeasure on the allocation of portfolios.

Solanki is the second minister to have voiced his resentment at the allocation of portfolios in the cabinet after deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Solanki, five-term MLA from Bhavnagar said that he was given the fisheries portfolio despite having a large votebank in the Koli community.

Solanki, who is a Koli, said the inadequate representation of the community in the council of ministers had hurt its sentiments.

"This is my 5th term as an MLA, and this is the third time I have been given this department. The Koli community should be given adequate representation in the government, he added.

"Today, I had come to meet the CM and express my feelings. But, nearly 100 persons were present to meet him. So, I could not talk to him much. He also told me that he will call and meet me in next 4-5 days," he said.

However, Solanki is undecided over his next move.

Deputy CM Nitin Patel had stayed away from taking charge of his office in the new government while expressing his resentment over the portfolios alloted to him.

He resumed work after Amit Amit Shah had intervened and gave Patel the charge of the Finance Ministry.

OneIndia News