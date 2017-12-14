Gujarat polls: These Kerala artists want the ‘Amulya’ vote to be used against BJP

A bunch of artists mostly from Kerala are camping in Gujarat asking the people to use their invaluable vote to oust the BJP. They do not want to be named and neither do they want into the limelight.

They have put up posters with a boy who resembles the Amul girl. They say to use your Amulya (invaluable) vote to oust the BJP.

During the campaign, they have put out ten theme posters and most of them have gone viral. The group of artists mostly from Kerala say that they are neither Congress workers or supporters. We do not want to be named or do we want to come into the political limelight they also say.

Gujarat is voting in the second phase of the assembly elections today. Over two crore people are voting in today's elections. The fate of 851 candidates contesting the 93 seats across the 14 districts in Gujarat is at stake today.

OneIndia News