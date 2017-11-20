Gujarat polls: Hardik-Congress deal on seat sharing hits road bump

The Hardik Patel-Congress deal has hit a road bump ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections. Although the Congress and PAAS reached an agreement on seat sharing, a late night development appeared to change the course of the agreement.

The Congress announced its list of 77 candidates, including two PAAS leaders. PAAS and Congress workers clashed near the office of Praful Togadia. PAAS members alleged that they had been ignored in the distribution of tickets. They said that they would not allow the Congress office to operate unless they were given a proper deal.

The Congress announced tickets to PAAS members without consulting our core committee. We will register a strong protest by attacking Congress offices," said Dinesh Bambhania, co-convener of PAAS.

#WATCH: Miffed over ticket distribution, PAAS leader Dinesh Patel earlier today said will oppose Congress if our concerns are not addressed pic.twitter.com/ly7RQqIM8c — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

PAAS had earlier agreed to contest five seats. The first list declared by Congress on Sunday night included two PAAS leaders - Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji in Rajkot and Amit Thummar from Junagadh.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti workers clashed with Congress workers over ticket distribution in Surat.

#WATCH Surat: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti workers clash with Congress workers over ticket distribution (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/uz5fx9oXIc — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2017

OneIndia News