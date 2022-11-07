Gujarat polls: 972 candidates are 'crorepati', 28% have criminal cases, says ADR

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: Twenty-eight per cent of candidates in the fray for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022 faced criminal cases. Eight per cent candidates have been facing serious criminal cases, an analysis said on Monday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Gujarat Election Watch (GEW) have analysed the self-attested affidavits of 6043 candidates who have contested either Parliamentary or State assembly elections since 2004. The information is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to 2007, 2012 and 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections and 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019 Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections and Bye elections to Gujarat Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The data revealed that a total of 972 (16%) out of these 6043 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with serious criminal cases are 511 (8%) and MPs/MLAs with criminal cases are 685 since 2004, 191 or 28% have declared criminal cases against themselves and 109 or 16% have serious criminal cases. Candidates with serious criminal cases: 511 (8%) out of the 6043 candidates analyzed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. MPs/MLAs with criminal cases: Out of 685 MPs/MLAs analyzed since 2004, 191 or 28% have declared criminal cases against themselves and 109 or 16% have serious criminal cases, said the press statement from ADR.

Who will win Gujarat 2022 polls? Here's what ABP-C-Voter survey says

According to the analysis of the affidavits, the average assets of all 6043 candidates analyzed since 2004 is Rs 1.71 crores. Out of 6043 MLAs analysed, the average assets of all 685 MPs/MLAs analyzed since 2004 is Rs 5.99 crores.

The data further revealed that the average assets of 972 candidates with declared criminal cases is Rs 3.81 crores and for 511 candidates with declared serious criminal cases has been Rs 5.34 crores while the average assets of 191 MPs/MLAs (analyzed since 2004) with declared criminal cases is Rs.8.96 crores and for 109 MPs/MLAs with declared serious criminal cases has been Rs 11.42 crores.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 15:29 [IST]