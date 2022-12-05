Gujarat and Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll LIVE: Will saffron party retain both states?

Dharam Saini, former BJP minister who had shifted to SP se to make a return

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: The exit polls for the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls will be out on Monday evening, thus revealing the mood of the voters in the two states.

Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12 while Gujarat is having two-phase poll which has been held on December 1 and 5.

Multiple news channels will broadcast the exit polls and predict the fate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with the other smaller parties.

In Gujarat, the BJP is aiming to set a new record in terms of the number of seats won and the entry of the AAP has made it a triangular fight this time in the state which was traditionally known for its bipolar elections.

In the fiercely fought elections five years ago, the BJP had won 99 seats and its main rival Congress bagged 77 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress hopes that voters would go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE UPDATES here:

As far as the first phase of Gujarat polls are concerned, an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded in 89 seats, the Election Commission said. Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of nearly 66 per cent on November 12. From capital Shimla to the icy heights of Spiti, people across the state voted braving cold and in the higher reaches of mountains trudging through snow to elect a new state government. In the 2017 assembly elections, the polling percentage was 75.57, up from 73.5 per cent in the 2012 assembly polls. The efforts of the Election Department and the EC towards ensuring peaceful elections could not have borne the desired results without active participation of the people, Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg had said. There were around 130 polling booths in tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and a few in Kinnaur assembly constituency that were affected by snow, he said. Dropping temperatures and advancing years failed to dampen the enthusiasm of centenarians as many of them came out to vote, with 105-year-old Naro Devi exercising her franchise in Churah in Chamba and 103-year-old Sardar Pyar Singh in Shimla. There are over 1.21 lakh people above 80 years of age in the hill state with as many as 1,136 centenarians. The EC had made special arrangements for the elderly and persons with disabilities at polling stations across the state. The commission said Chasak Bhatpri, an 83-year-old woman, was among those who cast their vote in the remote Bharmaur constituency in Chamba despite heavy snow. "Bharmour is the farthest in the state being at a distance of 14 km from the nearest road head. Seeing huge response from the voters despite heavy snow," the EC said sharing her picture in snow.